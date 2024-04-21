NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
5. Detroit Pistons - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
As the Detroit Pistons prepare to head into the offseason with some big questions to answer, it's almost impossible to predict how the team will approach the 2024 NBA Draft. In fact, they may not even have a defined plan for the rest of the offseason by the time the draft arrives. One safe play that the Pistons can make at this point in the top 5 revolves around taking a flier on Cody Williams, a dynamic wing prospect out of Colorado. Williams is a bit more proven than some of the other prospects in this year's draft class and even if he has a slightly lower ceiling, he could be worth the selection for Detroit.
Because of his size and length, Williams will have the potential to be a good and versatile defender at the next level. He also is noted as a potential playmaker on the offensive end, even though he only averaged two assists per game during his freshman season at Colorado.
If he can continue to develop his 3-point shot, Williams is a prospect that could rise into the top 5 of this year's draft class. Perhaps the Pistons are willing to take that gamble if they want to give this shaky backcourt another year to develop.