NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
7. Charlotte Hornets - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
It'd be pretty gutting if the Charlotte Hornets fell out of a projected top-four pick to No. 7, but in trying to make lemonade out of lemons, there is one prospect that could make a lot of sense as the team continues to build around their young core. One prospect that would theoretically fit next to LaMelo Ball is Reed Shepherd. Especially considering Ball's inconsistencies on the defensive end, Shepperd is a player who could come in and protect Ball on the defensive end of the floor.
Whether or not Shepperd will be able to translate into an elite defender at the next level remains to be seen. However, with what he showed during his freshman year at Kentucky, there's no question that he's at least going to be able to hold his own on that end of the floor.
Add in the fact that Shepherd was also one of the most efficient shooters in college basketball last season ( averaging 13 points on 52 percent shooting from 3-point range) and it's easy to see why he has made a worthy case to be selected in the top 10 of the 2024 NBA Draft. At least on paper, the Hornets could be a good fit.