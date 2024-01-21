NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
With two potential lottery picks in what is labeled as not a great draft class, it'll be interesting to see what path the Oklahoma City Thunder elect to take. I can't imagine they're going to make both of these selections but at this rate, who knows? For the sake of this mock, we'll assume that the Thunder are going to keep the picks - with the No. 12 overall, via Houston, the Thunder takes Isaiah Collier out of USC.
Collier's draft stock has been all over the place over the first few months of the college basketball season. It'll be interesting to see how his draft stock changes over the next month considering he'll be sidelined due to an injury. If it does drop too low, you'd have to imagine that Collier returning to school for a sophomore season could be on the table.
For now, as still a likely lottery pick, Collier gets the nod to Oklahoma City. Before his injury, Collier was averaging 15 points and four assists on 51 percent shooting from the field. He could be a player that is developed in the shadows behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.