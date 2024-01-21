NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
13. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles) - Donovan Clingan,
Even though the New Orleans Pelicans currently have the look of a playoff team, there's still a chance they could end up with a lottery pick thanks to the Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. In this mock, the Pelicans use this selection to address their long-term concerns at the center position. With the No. 13 pick, the Pelicans take Donovan Clingan, a 7-foot-2 center out of Connecticut.
Now that Clingan is back from a foot injury, the hope is that he can gain some momentum over the final stretch of the college basketball season leading toward his draft stock rising once again. At this point, Clingan can be drafted from anywhere late in the lottery to late in the first round - that will all be determined by how he continues to develop into the NCAA Tournament and then the pre-draft process.
The 7-foot-2 UCONN center has the chance to be a first-round pick with the hope of emerging as a difference-making two-way interior player at the next level. Perhaps the Pelicans are the team that offers Clingan that opportunity as a late lottery first-round pick.