NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
15. Orlando Magic - Kevin McCullar Jr., G/F, Kansas
As a team that has made a distinct improvement in the Eastern Conference this season, the Orlando Magic will be entering the offseason with the priority of continuing to surround Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero with the proper supporting cast needed to help the team take the next progressional step. While it may be unlikely to find a day 1 contributor outside the lottery, there are always a handful of diamonds in the rough that are found in this range of the draft.
One potential prospect who could fit the mold of a potential hidden gem in this year's draft class is Kevin McCullar Jr. The experienced Kansas Jayhawk is having his best collegiate season to date, averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.
McCullar could be a fit for a Magic team that is going to be looking for some experienced players heading into the offseason. McCullar could be exactly that out of this draft class. The big question is whether McCullar's game will smoothly translate to the NBA.