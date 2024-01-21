NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
16. Phoenix Suns - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
Now that the Phoenix Suns are a bit healthier than they were at the beginning of the season, the Phoenix Suns are beginning to find some rhythm and are admittedly playing better. However, it's far from a foregone conclusion that they're going to be able to meet the pre-season expectations that this team found themselves in when they acquired Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in a matter of a few months.
If they do end up making a selection to keep in the 2024 NBA Draft, Reed Sheppard is a guard prospect who could make some sense for a team that has a huge need in the backcourt. Sheppard is putting up gaudy numbers during his freshman season at Kentucky and could be another Wildcat that ends up flourishing in the team's system.
In 16 games this season at Kentucky, Sheppard is averaging 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, and 2.5 steals per game on 56 percent shooting from the field and 53 percent shooting from 3-point range. In the right system, Sheppard is a player that could thrive at the next level. Playing next to Devin Booker, KD, and Beal could be exactly what Sheppard needs to contribute right away.