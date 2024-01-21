NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
17. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee
After making the big move for OG Anunoby, there's still a chance that the New York Knicks will end up exploring another big trade or two before the start of next season. The NBA Draft is a prime opportunity for that to happen. If it doesn't and the Knicks are still in the market for wing depth, specifically wings that can shoot the air out of the basketball, Dalton Knecht is a prospect that could make some sense for the Knicks late in the first round.
A transfer from Norther Colorado, Knecht has continued to be a highly effective offensive player for the Tennessee Volunteers. The 22-year-old senior is averaging 19 points and four rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. Knecht doesn't have much high-ceiling potential but if the Knicks are looking for a complementary offensive player that can be a spot-up 3-point shooter at the worst, this could be a smart selection.
Knecht knows what he does well and has all but perfected it at this point in his collegiate career. He should get a shot at the next level and, at this point, is putting together a first-round resume.