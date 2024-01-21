NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
2. San Antonio Spurs - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
The San Antonio Spurs continue to show signs of a team that could explore next season. However, they'll have to push the right buttons during the offseason in an attempt to jump-start their momentum heading into next year. What they do with their projected top 3 pick will be key to not only the team's success heading into the 2024-25 season but also to the continued development of Victor Wembanyama.
Finding the right complementary piece to the likely 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year will be key for the Spurs heading into the NBA Draft. Nikola Topic is one playmaker that could make sense around a player as dynamic on the offensive end as Wemby is. I suppose the big question is whether this type of move would be considered too much of a reach for the Spurs. I'd tend to lean no, but the next couple of months will ultimately determine that.
Topic has the playmaking ability and overall offensive potential to be a real game-changer for the Spurs heading into the future. Topic could end up developing into the supporting star that Wemby needs to flourish.