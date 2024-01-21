NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
20. Miami Heat - Bronny James, G, USC
In this specific NBA Mock Draft, the Miami Heat head into the offseason with the goal of signing LeBron James in free agency (whether that's outright or via sign and trade). In an attempt to win a championship win the Jimmy Butler window, LeBron is viewed as just the final piece of the puzzle that the Heat needs after falling short in the playoffs. In order to put themselves in the best position to get a deal for LeBron done, the Heat goes out and drafts Bronny James.
Bronny is not an elite draft prospect but in what is being characterized as a "weak draft," this could be the perfect storm for LeBron's son to be taken late in the first round. And at least defensively, BNronny is the exact type of prospect that the Heat is looking for in the draft. There are already rumors that the Heat are scouting Bronny, so this is a move that wouldn't be all that surprising.
In the end, the Heat gets a defensive prospect in Bronny and gets perhaps the final piece of the puzzle that will put them in pole position to land LeBron during the offseason.