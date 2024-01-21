NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
21. New York Knicks - Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado
Assuming that the goal for the New York Knicks is to eventually make the move for another superstar, there's a chance that this roster could be gutted again. That makes every draft selection over the next couple of seasons to be that much more critical in the event they must step in and either play a bigger role quicker or be included in a deal. Either way, every draft pick will be critical for the Knicks to hit on for the foreseeable future. Then again, isn't that always the goal for every NBA team heading into the NBA Draft?
With a possible second first-round pick, this one belonging to them, the Knicks could take a flier on a prospect such as Tristan da Silva. A 6-foot-9 senior forward out of Colorado, da Silva is averaging 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. He'd offer another developmental project in the frontcourt that the Knicks could add to their system.
Who knows how ready da Silva would be ready to play from the opening tip but he'd certainly be a player that could emerge a year or two down the line for New York.