NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
22. New Orleans Pelicans - Bobi Klintman, F, NBL
The New Orleans Pelicans have quietly had a good season? The verdict is still out on the Pelicans but they currently sit as a top 5 seed in the Western Conference standings are are just three games out of the third seed. If New Orleans can find a way to finish as a top 4 seed entering the playoffs, this would be a huge step forward for the organization - something that they've been desperately searching for ever since Zion Williamson was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The Pelicans may have finally arrived. Nevertheless, equipped with two first-round picks, this is a team that will be able to continue to add to their depth. One prospect that New Orleans could possibly target at this point in the first round is Bobi Klintman, a versatile forward who recently made the move to join the National Basketball League in Australia.
It may end up working for Klintman who continues to show encouraging signs that he could be worth a first-round gamble. While Klintman hasn't cemented himself as a first-round prospect, he has all the tools you want in one. He just needs to figure out how to put it all together.