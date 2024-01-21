NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
23. Cleveland Cavaliers - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
Over the last few weeks, even after the losses of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to injuries, something has begun to click for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thanks in large part to the excellence of Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs have looked more and more like the championship contender of late. Adding another piece in the 2024 NBA Draft could go a long way in this team inching closer to where they want to be next season.
One intriguing late first-round possibility for a team like the Cavs could be Ryan Dunn, a versatile 6-foot-8 sophomore who has made a name for himself as a defensive-minded prospect with some flash in his game. At this point in his progression, Dunn may not be a polished offensive game but he's shown a skill set to like on that end of the floor.
Seventeen games into his sophomore season, Dunn is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals per game on 55 percent shooting from the field. If he can find a way to improve and show consistency in his 3-point stroke, he could easily make a move up draft boards.