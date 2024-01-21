NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA) - Jared McCain, G, Duke
The Oklahoma City Thunder don't necessarily need another first-round pick but here we are. With this selection, let's say the Thunder take a gamble on Jared McCain. The 6-foot-3 combo guard freshman prospect could be one that makes sense for the Thunder who is looking to make the move to contender status in the Western Conference. McCain could be a developmental project that the Thunder are willing to invest in.
In 16 games so far this season, McCain is averaging 12 points and four rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. It's not clear how NBA-ready McCain may be as a prospect but perhaps down the road, he could work as a dependable bench scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
As I continue to believe, I'd be shocked if the Thunder ended up keeping each of their first-round picks. For a team that has a roster that is close to contending, it simply doesn't make all that sense.