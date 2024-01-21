NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
25. Denver Nuggets - Oso Ighodaro, C, Marquette
Unless something changes drastically, the Denver Nuggets, as they attempt to win their second straight NBA Championship, are going to finish with a top 5 pick heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. Without a huge hole in their rotation, what the Nuggets will be looking for when they go on the clock in the draft is depth. And it would make sense for the Nuggets to try and find some insurance behind the great Nikola Jokic.
One prospect that could be in play for the Nuggets at No. 25 is Marquette center Oso Ighodaro. The 6-foot-11 big is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 62 percent shooting from the field. Ighodaro doesn't have much of a perimeter game and that could be the biggest threat to him being a first-round selection. But the raw talent in nearly every other area is certainly present for the big man.
The hope for the Nuggets with this selection is that Ighodaro can develop into a capable backup center behind Jokic down the line. At least on paper, Oghodaro has the potential to grow into such a role.