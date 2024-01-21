NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
26. Philadelphia 76ers - D.J. Wagner, G, Kentucky
The Philadelphia 76ers will likely enter the offseason with a priority in trying to upgrade their depth in the backcourt. One prospect that the Sixers could target with a late first-round pick is D.J. Wagner, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard out of Kentucky. In 15 games played this season, Wagner is averaging 12 points and three assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's far from a complete player but would give the Sixers another developmental piece that they could add to their system.
Heading into the offseason, there is a level of uncertainty revolving around the Sixers. Even more so if they don't make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. If a big move doesn't happen - and with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam off the market, it's hard to envision one happening - the Sixers will have the flexibility to be aggressive this summer.
That could entail using this first-round pick or selection in a bigger move. It's another thing to keep an eye on when trying to speculate what the Sixers may do heading into the NBA Draft.