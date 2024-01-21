NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
27. Toronto Raptors (via Oklahoma City) - Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas
With a third and final first-round pick, short of making more moves between now and the NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors are going to have a great opportunity to add even more to their already talented retooled roster. One prospect that they could look to add on is Trevon Brazile. The 6-foot-10 sophomore (due to an injury sustained last year) forward is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Even though Brazile hasn't looked exactly like the player he was before an injury last season, he has continued to make waves as a prospect this year. It'll be interesting to see how he continues to progress this season at Arkansas and that will ultimately determine whether or not he's taken in the first round.
But if there's one team that's willing to take the gamble on Brazile, it may end up being one of the teams selecting in the bottom fourth of the first round or a team with multiple first-rounders.