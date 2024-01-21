NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
28. Milwaukee Bucks - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
The Milwaukee Bucks have clearly gone all-in to try and win a championship this season. How it all pans out will be interesting to see unwind. With this late first-round pick, the Bucks could look to solidify their future at the center position by selecting Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 senior center out of Purdue. The highly-touted big man is averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 63 percent shooting from the field.
He may not be a prototypical big man in today's game but he's certainly a player that deserves a shot to prove that he can make it in the NBA. I'm not entirely sure he'll be a first-round pick but if there is one team in love with his potential, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him make his way into being a top-30 selection.
The Bucks could be a great spot for Edey as they'll eventually have to move on from Brook Lopez, who will be 36 years old by the time the playoffs roll around. With just one year remaining on his contract after this season, perhaps the Bucks could be looking to make Edey the next center in line.