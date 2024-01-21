NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
29. Minnesota Timberwolves - Izan Almansa, F, G League Ignite
When it comes to the Minnesota Timberwolves, I believe the league as a whole has some of the same questions. Is this a team that is going to continue on this tear during the second half of the season? How far can the Wolves go in the playoffs and, perhaps most importantly, how sustainable is the success in terms of the long-term prospects of the franchise? Either way, the next few months will be increasingly important for the Wolves' future.
And who they select in the first-round pick of the 2024 NBA Draft will fall right in line with those expectations. One prospect that they could take a look at with their (likely) late first-round pick is G League Ignite player Izan Almansa. Even though he has the raw skills to be a good player at the next level, there are concerns with his lack of a consistent jump shot.
In the new era of perimeter-oriented big-man basketball, it's a huge red flag when bigs can extend the floor with shooting. If the Wolves are willing to look beyond that, Almansa could be a prospect the Wolves take a look at late in the first round.