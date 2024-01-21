NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
3. Washington Wizards - Alex Sarr, F, NBL
Like almost every other team that will be selecting in the top 3 of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards could go anywhere on the board. While there isn't one prospect that has separated himself as the unanimous No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft class, if Alex Sarr does find himself still available when the Wizards make their selection at No. 3, they should be little hesitation to make him their pick.
Sarr would be an intriguing player to start this new build around. Sarr is far from a surefire future star in the NBA but has shown some very encouraging signs so far this season with Perth in the NBL. He's currently sidelined with an injury but is expected back in the lineup sooner rather than later. If Sarr can continue his early-season momentum into the pre-draft process, there's no question he's going to have a good chance to cement himself as a top 3 pick.
The 7-foot Frenchman is exactly the type of talent the Wizards should be willing to hand over the keys of the franchise to. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, there's a good chance the Wizards will have the opportunity to make this hypothetical a reality.