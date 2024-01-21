NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
30. Boston Celtics - Justin Edwards, G, Kentucky
The Boston Celtics have the best roster in the league. At this point, I don't believe there would be much pushback on that statement. However, if there are any concerns about the Celtics heading into the second half of the season, it all revolves around their depth. Heading into next year, one cheap and easy way they could help fortify those depth issues is by making a smart selection with this first-round pick.
With the final pick in the first round, Justin Edwards could make some sense. The 6-foot-8 guard/wing out of Kentucky is averaging nine points and four rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field. There's a lot to like in terms of his frame and overall skill set. But his inconsistent shooting from 3 is certainly something that could prevent him from being a first-round pick in this class.
How Edwards closes the season and how he performs in his pre-draft workouts will go a long way in deciding where he's going to get drafted. On his raw tools alone, a team like the Celtics may consider him a worthy gamble late in the first round.