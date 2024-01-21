NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
4. Charlotte Hornets - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
You'd have to imagine that in the eyes of the team's new ownership, the decisions that are made over the course of the next few months could have a huge impact on how the next 2-3 seasons will go for the Charlotte Hornets. First, Charlotte could lean entirely into the retooling or rebuild by embracing being sellers at next month's NBA Trade Deadline. Second, the decisions they make with their projected top 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could go a long way in helping this team's young core take a step forward sooner rather than later.
The trade deadline decisions are probably a different conversation for another day. However, as it pertains to the draft, Cody Williams is a player who has to be on the Hornet's radar. As one of the most efficient two-way players in college basketball, Williams could emerge as a serious candidate to be taken in the top 5.
For a team like the Hornets that will be in the market for a ready-to-contribute prospect in the top 5, Williams becomes an automatic candidate for Charlotte. During his freshman season at Colorado, Williams is averaging 14 points and three rebounds per game on 56 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range.