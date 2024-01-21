NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
6. Toronto Raptors - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
Officially making the pivot toward retooling the roster around Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors are in a solid place with the returns they got for both OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes. In total, for both players, the Raptors got RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Kira Lewis Jr., Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three future first-round picks (including two in this year's NBA Draft). With this sixth pick, the Raptors look to take another foundational player in Ron Holland.
Holland has the talent and skill set to be a star at the next level. And with the young Raptors, you'd have to imagine that Holland is going to be given every opportunity to succeed. Holland is one of those prospects that could be taken in the top 5 or perhaps even fall late in the top 10. At this point, it's anyone's guess.
However, as the Raptors look for more budding stars, Holland, who is a big-time talent with a high ceiling, is a prospect who could be a fit here with their first of three first-round selections.