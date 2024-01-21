NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
9. Atlanta Hawks - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
I feel like we're going to have a much better idea of how the Atlanta Hawks are going to operate at the NBA Draft after we figure out just what exactly they end up doing at the NBA Trade Deadline. Right now, we believe the Hawks are going to embrace being sellers and trade Dejounte Murray (and perhaps other pieces) at the NBA Trade Deadline. But, still, there's no guarantee of that just yet.
Assuming the Hawks end up making some type of seller move, having a top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will be of great help as this team attempts to climb their way back up the Eastern Conference standings. One prospect who continues to make improvements in his game leading up to the draft season is Duke big man Kyle Filipowski. The sophomore big is averaging 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Filipowski would add a different element to the Hawks at the center position and would offer a stark change to what they've known with Clint Capela.