NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
In this abbreviated version of an NBA Mock Draft, we try to match up the top 10 2024 draft prospects with the best (and most realistic) team fits.
There may not be a ton known about the 2024 NBA Draft class but that is expected to change quickly over the course of the next couple of months. As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we'll begin to take a deeper look at the top 10 with this article in which we'll match those prospects up with the teams that would represent the best fits for them as they make the transition to the NBA.
For the sake of this article, we'll use the top 10 prospects in The Ringer's Big Board and the only teams available for the exercise are teams that are projected to be in the lottery. That means these are the teams eligible for emerging as an ideal team fit for the prospects:
- Washington Wizards
- Detroit Pistons
- San Antonio Spurs (2 picks)
- Charlotte Hornets
- Portland Trail Blazers (2 picks)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Houston Rockets
- Oklahoma City Thunder (2 picks)
- Atlanta Hawks
- Chicago Bulls
- New Orleans Pelicans
Let's start with the 10th-ranked prospect according to The Ringer and find the best theoretical landing spot for him.
10. Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
Best team fit: New Orleans Pelicans
As the whispers surrounding the possibility of the New Orleans Pelicans having to decide between Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, there's a very real chance the team could be drafting their replacement with a projected lottery pick. Matas Buzelis could emerge as a potential option for the team late in the lottery.
Buzelis is a versatile offensive threat with some long-term promise. He leaves much to be desired as a complete defensive player but the belief is that his impressive skill set on the other end of the floor will be enough to help him emerge as a potential building block for any team late in the lottery. The Pelicans could very much have use for a high-ceiling offensive-minded wing if they do end up moving on from Ingram or Zion in the not-so-distant future.