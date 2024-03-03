NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
1. Alex Sarr, C, NBL
Best team fit: Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies need to make a significant upgrade this summer. If they're lucky enough, perhaps it could happen via the 2024 NBA Draft. To land Alex Sarr, the Grizzlies would likely have to jump into the top 3. That's not likely to happen, but they'll at least have a shot to get lucky as they're projected to have a 37.2 percent chance to land in the top 4 and a nine percent shot at landing the No. 1 pick.
As unlikely as it may be, any Grizzlies fan would love to add a big as talented as Sarr is. A trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Sarr would help create one of the most well-balanced big 3's in the Western Conference. Sarr is going to translate as a big-time defensive difference-maker and has enough promise on the offensive end where he can develop over time on that end of the floor.
In a perfect world, if the Grizzlies had their pick of the 2024 NBA Draft class litter, I'd have to imagine that Sarr would be at or near the top of the list.