NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
9. Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kansas
Best team fit: Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder made an NBA Trade Deadline move for Gordon Hayward, but it hasn't been the smoothest transition for the former All-Star forward. However, the likelihood that he will re-sign with the team during the offseason remains low. Especially if he can't find his footing during the final stretch run with the team. Equipped with two first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft, I wouldn't be surprised if OKC targets an experienced prospect with at least one of these selections.
Of the top 10 ranked prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft class, there's one experienced player who could make sense for the Thunder. And that's Kevin McCullar Jr. The senior forward out of Kansas is one of the most productive players in college basketball this season, averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If he continues to prove that he can be a consistent outside shooter, there's a very real chance he can creep into the top 10. And he checks a lot of the boxes of what the Thunder could be looking for in a ready-to-contribute prospect.