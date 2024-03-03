NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
8. Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
Best team fit: Detroit Pistons
With as many questions as the Detroit Pistons continue to have in their backcourt, it wouldn't be all that surprising if they elected to take another gamble on a highly touted guard in this year's NBA Draft. One prospect in the top 10 that could be a fit for the Pistons is Stephon Castle. As somewhat of a polarizing prospect, there's a lot to like about Castle's game as he prepares to make the jump to the NBA.
Castle is a 6-foot-7 guard who has shown enough signs to suggest he could be a star at the next level. He has the potential to be a strong two-way player and has shown enough as a playmaker to warrant top-10 status. The big questions in his game revolve around the consistency of a jump shot.
However, if he can prove that he can be consistent in that area of his game or, at the very least, show some improvement, Castle has a chance to be one of the next faces of the Pistons next to Cade Cunningham.