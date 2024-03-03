NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
7. Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
Best team fit: Chicago Bulls
Before even the 2024 NBA Draft rolls around, the Chicago Bulls have some big decisions to make when it comes to their future. By the draft, it would be in the Bulls' best interest to have a defined plan for their future. There's an expectation that the Bulls will move on from both Zach LaVine (via trade) and DeMar DeRozan (letting him walk in free agency) this offseason. In that event, targeting another guard with star-potential is the way to go for the Bulls.
Dillingham has shown an impressive offensive skill set this season at Kentucky and if he continues to develop as a playmaker, there's no question he could be the elite prospect that the Bulls very much need as they (likely) prepare for a rebuild. Dillingham is averaging 15 points and four assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If the Bulls are indeed looking for a prospect to help carry them into the next era of Bulls basketball, Dillingham would be an excellent selection late in the lottery (if he's still there when the Bulls go on the clock).