NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
5. Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
Best team fit: Houston Rockets
After another disappointing season, the Houston Rockets have some real questions to answer this offseason. There may not be any bigger for the Rockets than the ones that revolve around Jalen Green and his potential future with the team. In the next 12 months, the Rockets will have to decide if they're going to give him the big contract extension that he's going to demand. And if this season was any indication, the Rockets aren't sold on him. If they were, they wouldn't have tried to move him in a larger deal at the trade deadline.
That's why I believe there's a chance the Rockets could target an offensive-minded with their projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. One prospect that makes sense for the Rockets is Ja'Kobe Walter. While there are real questions about his overall offensive efficiency, he is a bucket-getter. With Green's struggles, it wouldn't be the worst idea to add another dynamic guard to the rotation.
Walter is averaging 15 points and four rebounds per game this season at Baylor but on just 38 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from 3-point range. That said, he remains to be an intriguing prospect heading into the pre-draft process.