NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
3. Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
Best team fit: Washington Wizards
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards are one of the teams that will be looking for a new face for their franchise. Whether they'll be able to find one remains to be seen but with a projected top 3 pick, the Wizards will have a strong chance to put their best foot forward in that endeavor. One prospect who has gained a ton of steam over the last few weeks and raced up draft boards across the league is Zaccharie Risacher, a 6-foot-8 wing out of France.
Risacher has a real chance to be selected No. 1 overall and a lot of that will be determined by how he measures in pre-draft workouts. But with much promise and a high ceiling, it's easy to see why Risacher could be exactly what the Wizards are looking for. Risacher has shown some growth with his 3-point shooting and if that is indeed sustainable, there's no question that his draft profile is only going to grow more.
For a team that is looking for a prospect to inject the franchise with excitement, Risacher might be one of the team's best options.