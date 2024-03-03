NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
2. Cody Williams, F, Colorado
Best team fit: Portland Trail Blazers
Still, in the very early stages of their rebuild, the Portland Trail Blazers are actually in a great spot. Even though Scoot Henderson hasn't been the difference-maker that perhaps the team thought he would be, there's still hope for his future. The same could be said for both Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons. Adding another versatile wing that could also work as a long-term replacement for Jerami Grant could be the team's natural next step. One prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft who fits that need is Colorado forward Cody Williams.
Williams has great size at 6-foot-8 and is one of the best all-around defensive prospects in this year's draft. He has real two-way star value in the top 10 and could emerge as the best player from this year's class down the line. In 18 games for Colorado, Williams is averaging 14 points and three rebounds on 59 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Williams may not be the highflier or headlining prospect that some of these other names are, but there's a lot to like about his long-term potential. His physical attributes and game fit exactly what the Blazers could be looking for next to their young core.