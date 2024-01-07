NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
In the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, the Detroit Pistons make bold selection at No. 1 and the Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 3.
Heading into the new calendar year, with college basketball and the NBA seasons hitting their stride, the hype and intrigue surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft should begin to grow. Even though this year's draft class isn't getting as much love as last year's did, that doesn't mean there can't be hidden gems and future All-Stars to come out of this year's NBA Draft.
As we continue to move forward into the draft season, we'll explore a surprise at the top (by the Detroit Pistons) and then a trade in the top 5 between the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards. Let's get to our NBA Mock Draft 4.0.
1. Detroit Pistons - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons are going to be under immense pressure to get this selection right. Even more so if they do end up with the No. 1 overall pick. In what could be a surprise to some, the Pistons will hit the eject button on Jaden Ivey and take another dynamic guard at the top of the draft.
With the No. 1 pick, Nikola Topic has to be on Detroit's radar. As he continues to grow as a scorer, Topic has already proven to be a dynamic playmaker. More than anything, that's what the Pistons could use next to Cade Cunningham, who has already proven he can fill up the stat sheet.
The Pistons can't hope for Ivey's continued development. They must be proactive in trying to find the answer in the backcourt. Topic could be part of the team's pivot heading into the offseason.