NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
10. Houston Rockets (via BK) - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
It's no guarantee that the Houston Rockets finish with a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft but there is a scenario where the team manages to make the playoffs and still ends up with a top-10 pick. Mostly, thanks to the Brooklyn Nets (who will convey their unprotected draft pick to the Rockets this season). If the Rockets do end up with a lottery pick, anything and everything should be on the table for the team. One specific potential fit that could emerge is Ryan Dunn.
At 6-foot-8, there's an argument to be made that Dunn is the best and most versatile defensive prospect in this year's NBA Draft class. There are certain limitations on the offensive end of the floor for Dunn but if any team is willing to look beyond those, there's no question that he's going to end up being taken in the lottery, and perhaps even higher.
In the modern NBA, prospects are rewarded for versatility. And that's what we're likely going to see with Dunn. Even as a flawed offensive prospect, Dunn is going to get a lottery nod because of his defensive prowess and overall athleticism. Even more so considering there aren't many that are high on this year's draft class.