NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
11. Oklahoma City Thunder (via UTA) - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
The Oklahoma City Thunder may be thriving with the second-best record in the Western Conference. However, because of other picks that are coming their way via the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets, there's a chance that the Thunder has multiple lottery picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Quite frankly, this isn't a great draft to have multiple picks in, but the Thunder could attempt to do good by them in making lemonade out of lemons. Or perhaps they could even package them together to either acquire a veteran difference-maker or trade out of the first round entirely.
Either way, the Thunder is expected to have options heading into the NBA Draft. If they do keep their selections, Reed Sheppard is a player that could be of interest late in the lottery. The freshman guard is averaging 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game on 58 percent shooting from the field and 56 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's also turning heads with his defensive prowess, averaging nearly three steals per game.
If the Thunder is looking for a defensive-minded guard to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Sheppard could be a fit.