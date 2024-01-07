NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
12. Portland Trail Blazers (via GS) - Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kansas
As the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is expected to convey to the Portland Trail Blazers. Adding this pick to their back pocket, the Blazers could get creative with what they do with this selection. One interesting possibility for the team could involve righting a past wrong. After not coming away with Jaime Jaquez Jr., who they were reportedly high on in last year's NBA Draft, perhaps they could look to add a similar type of prospect in this year's NBA Draft with Kevin McCullar Jr.
As likely the most experienced player that's going to get drafted, McCullar Jr. could offer an NBA-ready skill set that could be beneficial for the young Blazers as they look to take the next step in their development as a team. As a fifth-year senior at Kansas, McCullar Jr. is averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
I'm not saying McCullar Jr. is a lock to be the next Jaquez Jr., but there are certainly some similarities that the Blazers could get behind.