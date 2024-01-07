NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
13. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL) - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
The New Orleans Pelicans are a team that no one seems to be talking about. This is a team that could emerge as a dangerous dark horse in the Western Conference if they can remain healthy. Quitely, this team continues to climb up the West standings. Nevertheless, there's still a chance this team ends up with a lottery pick thanks to the Los Angeles Lakers. If they do end up with a mid-first-round pick, Donovan Clingan could be a fit for the team as they continue to look for long-term answers at the center position.
Even though Jonas Valanciunas continues to be somewhat of a pillar in the frontcourt for the Pelicans, his future is very much up in the air moving forward. He's in the final year of his contract with the Pelicans and it could prove to be difficult for the team to lock him up with all the money they have tied up in their other key contributors.
The Pelicans could look into the draft to attempt to find his eventual successor. Clingan could fit that mold for what the Pelicans could be looking for in a big man. Clingan is averaging 14 points, six rebounds, and two blocks per game on 63 percent shooting from the field.