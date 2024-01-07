NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
14. Phoenix Suns - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
While all is not lost for the Phoenix Suns just yet, even though things don't appear to be headed in the right direction, the early returns on the big three haven't been great. It's still too early to throw in the towel on the season but the fact that the team is clinging to one of the final spots in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament at the moment doesn't bode well for this team's long-term fortunes. Nevertheless, if they do end up with a mid-first-round selection, there could be good value for the Suns.
With a core of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker, adding a difference-making big man could be exactly what the Suns should be prioritizing heading into the NBA Draft. One potential fit at this point in the draft is Kyle Filipowski. A sophomore big man at Duke, Filipowski is proving that he has the chance to be a true star at the next level.
Taking a step forward from his freshman to sophomore season, Filipowski is averaging 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 53 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent shooting from 3-point range. As a true 7-footer, Filipowski offers an intriguing skill set that could flourish in Phoenix.