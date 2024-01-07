NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
16. Orlando Magic - Jared McCain, G, Duke
Even though the Orlando Magic have seemingly taken a step forward this season in the Eastern Conference, there remains much unsettled about this team's future. You can make the argument that the biggest questions surround the future in the backcourt. I'm not sure the Magic is sold on the talent pool that they have at the guard position and heading into the offseason, it wouldn't be all that surprising if they explore making an upgrade via free agency or trade or, at the very least, adding another possible piece via the NBA Draft.
If they do elect to go the draft route, Jared McCain could be a potential fit for the Magic. In his freshman season with Duke, McCain is averaging 12 points and four rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 47 percent shooting from 3-point range. He may leave much to be desired as a ball-handler and playmaker, but he's going to be considered one of the best 3-point shooters in this year's draft class if he declares.
For the Magic, McCain could offer some serious value off the bench in a contributor role for the team down the line. Even though McCain may not be a complete prospect, there's always going to be a need for elite shooting. And that's what McCain may be.