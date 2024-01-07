NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
18. New York Knicks - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
In an ideal world, the New York Knicks would already consider themselves set at the center position. However, with Mitchell Robinson's injury history, that's not fair to suggest. Robinson has missed extended time each of the last two seasons with injuries and there's no guarantee that he will return at the end of this season. If so, that would mean Robinson has only played in 80 regular season games over the course of two seasons. For as talented as Robinson is when he's healthy, this is far from an ideal situation that New York finds itself in.
Taking a gamble on a big-man prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft could offer some much-needed depth the Knicks need heading into next season. One prospect the Knicks could target late in the first round is Yves Missi, a 7-foot freshman prospect. In 12 games played this season, Missi is averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocks per game on 67 percent shooting from the field.
Missi mirrors a lot of what Robinson does well for New York and could be worthy of a late first-round pick. And, hey, maybe in a few years, Missi will be the new starting center for the Knicks.