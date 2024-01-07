NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
19. New York Knicks (via DAL) - Justin Edwards, F, Kentucky
With a second first-round pick, which just happens to be right after their original selection, thanks to the struggles of the Dallas Mavericks, the New York Knicks could look to address their wing depth. Even after making the move for OG Anunoby, there's still a chance that this team's depth gets even more thin if they do end up making another big move either at this year's NBA Trade Deadline or during the offseason. Targeting a player like Justin Edwards could make a lot of sense for a Knicks team that could be looking to replace some of their depth.
Selecting Edwards is a play for potential and his upside. He's extremely raw and hasn't proven what type of player he will translate to be at the next level; that could end up working both good and bad for him as he enters the pre-draft process. Nevertheless, because of his size and potential on both ends of the floor, there's probably a good chance he still ends up being a first-round selection.
The Knicks could be a good spot for Edwards as he'll likely need a few years to find his footing before he should be expected to be a consistent contributor.