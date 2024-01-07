NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
2. San Antonio Spurs - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
Even after landing Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, it's become quite clear this season that the San Antonio Spurs still very much have a long way to go if they have any interest in competing with the top of the Western Conference anytime soon. They're likely going to head into the offseason with another top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Right now, they're projected to select No. 2 overall. If things don't change between now and the end of the season, Zaccharie Risacher could be a fit for the Spurs at No. 2.
Risacher is far from the most polished prospect in this year's draft class but could be considered to have a high enough ceiling to warrant being drafted in the top 3. If he continues to prove that he can score the basketball on a consistent basis, he's going to be an easy prospect to get behind heading into the draft.
Especially for a proven developmental franchise like the Spurs, Risacher could be a nice fit. Especially with Wemby to play next to, Risacher could emerge as one of the most intriguing prospects from this year's draft class.