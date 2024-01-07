NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
20. Indiana Pacers - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
The Indiana Pacers have certainly made some strides as a team this season and rode the NBA's best offense all the way to the NBA In-Season Championship game. Heading into the offseason, if the Pacers don't make a big splash move, there's an expectation that they're going to continue to build slowly around their young core. With plenty of options ahead of the NBA Draft, the Pacers could get creative with this draft pick.
Adding another prospect to the frontcourt could be a path that the Pacers end up heading down. If so, Tidjane Salaun could be a fit late in the first round. Salaun is an intriguing prospect who could seemingly be taken in the lottery to late in the first round. A lot of his draft positioning will come down to his pre-draft process.
However, he's certainly a player that could be in play for the Pacers. As a team that could still be looking for some long-term answers at the power forward position, you can't entirely count out the Pacers from making such a selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.