NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
21. Miami Heat - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
As the Miami Heat continue to pursue that elusive championship in the post-LeBron James era, the team has a huge hole at the power forward position. If they're going to move forward with Bam Adebayo as the team's starting center, they're going to need a power forward that can successfully stretch the floor and be a difference-maker next to Bam. So far, the Heat hasn't had much luck in finding that long-term answer.
They've gotten away with playing versatile forwards at the position but they're clearly undersized players playing out of their comfort zone. In an attempt to find the long-term answer, the Heat could target a prospect such as Tyler Smith late in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Smith has impressed during his short stint with the G League Ignite. In 16 games played, Smith is averaging 14 points and five rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. If he continues to build off that consistency heading into the latter portion of the season, there's no question he's going to be quite tempting for a team like the Heat to take late in the first round.