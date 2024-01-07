NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
22. New Orleans Pelicans - Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas
The New Orleans Pelicans could continue their pursuit of solidifying their frontcourt depth, especially behind Zion Williamson. Trevon Brazile could be part of those efforts late in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Brazile is an intriguing prospect considering he's just making waves after suffering a season-ended injury nine games into his sophomore season. So far this season, Brazile is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Brazile could be an asset for the Pelicans heading into the future and, at the very least, could give this team some added flexibility heading into the offseason. Even though the Pelicans have been "improved" this season, or at least just healthier so far, this is a team that will have plenty of questions to answer heading into the summer.
Quite frankly, I'm not sure what this team's roster is going to look like at the start of next season. Brazile could very well give the Pelicans another possible piece to their puzzle.