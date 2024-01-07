NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder (LAC) - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading into the offseason with some big decisions to make. With the possibility of entering the 2024 NBA Draft with three first-round picks and a second-round pick, you'd have to imagine that the Thunder is likely going to have to trade some of these assets. The Thunder can't seemingly retool their roster around four new rookies heading into 2024-25. That's not very realistic, especially considering how good the team has played so far this season.
If the Thunder are forced to make another selection, Zach Edey could be a potential target. In what is likely going to be his final season at Purdue, Edey has improved his trade stock over the first couple of months of the season. Through 14 games this season, Edey is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 62 percent shooting from the field. At 7-foot-4, he deserves a shot as a first-round draft pick.
And the Thunder could be a good landing spot for him. He could develop behind the scenes as he gradually develops into a player who could play a minimal role for a contender in the Western Conference.