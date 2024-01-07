NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
25. Denver Nuggets - Osasere Ighodaro, F, Marquette
The Denver Nuggets are looking to repeat as NBA Champions this season and they'll have a good shot to do so without any other team in the Western Conference looking like an overwhelming contender so far this season. If they are able to pull off the feat, a big part of that success will have to be attributed to the team's draft and development philosophy. With another likely late first-round pick, the Nuggets could look to add another developmental project to their roster.
One potential target that could emerge for the Nuggets is Osasere Ighodaro, a 6-foot-11 forward prospect out of Marquette. In his senior season with the Golden Eagles, Ighodaro is averaging 13 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 61 percent shooting from the field. Following the path of other difference-making big men in Denver's past, Ighodaro could emerge as a long-term fit for the Nuggets.
At this point in the NBA Draft, the Nuggets will likely just be throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks or, in this case, a prospect that could flourish in the system.