NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
26. Indiana Pacers (via OKC) - Izan Almansa, F, G League Ignite
With the possibility that the Indiana Pacers have two first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, I wouldn't be surprised if they decided to double down in the frontcourt with these selections. Especially if they aren't able to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. One potential target that could arise for the Pacers late in the first round is G League Ignite prospect Izan Almansa. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging eight points and seven rebounds per game on 51 percent shooting from the field in 16 games played in the G League showcase.
While there is some promise with the production and flashes he's shown so far this season, there are equal concerns about his lack of a consistent 3-point shot and his overall athleticism that is hit or miss depending on which NBA scout you ask. Nevertheless, he's a player that the Pacers could look to take a flier on.
Again, there are several different ways the Pacers could elect to go with this draft pick but it seems safe to assume they're going find some added depth to the frontcourt.