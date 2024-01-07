NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
27. Philadelphia 76ers - Kel'el Ware
Heading into the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have their hands full in trying to make up ground that they've lost in the last calendar year to the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, who both look like absolute world-beaters on most nights. For as good as the Sixers have been this season, they may not be in a place where they could compete for a championship in the Eastern Conference.
The offseason will be focused on helping this team get to a place where they can compete again. While adding top-tier talent will go a long way in accomplishing that, adding depth around the edges is another way the Sixers can improve heading into next season. Making a wise selection with their projected late first-round draft pick could go a long way in helping on that front.
Targeting a backup to Joel Embiid could be the way to go; Kel'el Ware could be on the Sixers' radar as he's averaging 15 points and nine rebounds on 57 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range during his sophomore season at Indiana (after transferring from Oregon).