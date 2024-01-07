NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
29. Minnesota Timberwolves - Bronny James, G, USC
Over the course of the next few months, it will prove to be interesting to see if the Minnesota Timberwolves can keep this level of winning up. The Wolves have been the best team in the Western Conference this season and are likely looking at a late first-round pick for the first time in a very long time. With this late pick, the Wolves could get creative and take a flier on talent and not on a player who will need to contribute right away.
One prospect that fits exactly the approach that the Wolves could be taking late in the first round is Bronny James. After making his collegiate debut roughly a month ago, James has continued to build on his draft stock. It's still too early to tell if he will end up declaring for the draft, but if he does I find it hard to believe that he won't be taken in the first round. Especially considering how hit or miss this draft class is considered to be.
James has begun to play better as of late and is averaging eight points on 50 percent shooting from the field. He's also considered to be one of the better defensive wing prospects in this draft class.