NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
4. Charlotte Hornets - Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
The Charlotte Hornets are going to enter the offseason with the goal of continuing to add to their young core. Already with a solid collection of young talent, with another top 5 pick, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Hornets emerge as one of the most intriguing teams heading into the start of next season. But getting this pick right will go a long way in accomplishing that. At No. 4, Matas Buzelis could be of interest to the Hornets.
Buzelis is an intriguing young wing who is still trying to hit his stride as a prospect. At 6-foot-8, Buzelis will have the ability to play multiple positions at the next level. Of course, that's under the assumption that his offensive game will continue to develop. If anything, that's the one big hiccup for Buzelis as a prospect heading into the 2024 NBA Draft.
I'd imagine that Buzelis is going to show enough to warrant being in the conversation as a top 5 pick. And in a no-pressure situation like the Hornets, Buzelis could truly thrive after a couple of years of development.